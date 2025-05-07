Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Sees Large Volume Increase After Dividend Announcement

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. 2,827,869 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 2,898,033 shares.The stock last traded at $8.86 and had previously closed at $9.59.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 2.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TD Cowen raised Organon & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Organon & Co. from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Organon & Co. from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Organon & Co. Trading Up 4.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 431.62%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Walsh acquired 11,400 shares of Organon & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.82 per share, with a total value of $100,548.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,348.88. This trade represents a 8.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin Ali acquired 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.80 per share, with a total value of $299,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,032.80. This trade represents a 13.67 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 90,800 shares of company stock valued at $799,496. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 94,482.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,152,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,391,000 after buying an additional 11,140,388 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $25,258,000. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 560.2% in the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,734,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,731 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 8.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,715,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,553,000 after purchasing an additional 820,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,892,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.