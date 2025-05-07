Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,646 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 17.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,632,000 after purchasing an additional 28,478 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Oshkosh by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,192,000 after buying an additional 32,435 shares during the period. Semanteon Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP now owns 14,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its position in Oshkosh by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 20,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 181.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 13,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

OSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.64.

NYSE OSK opened at $88.25 on Wednesday. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $76.82 and a 12 month high of $123.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.23.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.79%.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

