Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Free Report) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,117 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Ouster were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OUST. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ouster by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ouster by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ouster by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in Ouster by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 31,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Ouster by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the period. 31.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Megan Chung sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $65,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 220,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,481,364.88. This represents a 2.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 9,099 shares of company stock valued at $90,460 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Ouster from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Ouster in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Ouster in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $16.00 price target on Ouster in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.57.

Shares of OUST opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $430.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.27. Ouster, Inc. has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $16.88.

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

