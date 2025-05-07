Pharmaceutical Stocks To Watch Today – May 4th

Get alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie, and Amgen are the five Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that research, develop, manufacture and market prescription drugs, vaccines and other medical therapies. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to the healthcare sector and potentially benefit from successful clinical trials, regulatory approvals and patent-protected sales. The performance of pharmaceutical stocks is often influenced by drug development milestones, regulatory decisions and competitive pressures. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $31.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $825.10. 6,056,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,477,597. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.34 billion, a PE ratio of 70.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $677.09 and a one year high of $972.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $825.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $815.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LLY

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Shares of BDX stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.61. 10,519,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,810,095. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $166.11 and a 52-week high of $251.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BDX

Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.92. The stock had a trading volume of 9,801,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,127,185. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $99.71 and a 12 month high of $141.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABT

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

ABBV traded up $5.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $198.62. 6,424,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,081,995. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94. The company has a market cap of $351.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $153.58 and a 12-month high of $218.66.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

Amgen (AMGN)

Amgen Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Shares of AMGN traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $281.22. 4,537,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,767,592. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $299.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.28. Amgen has a 1 year low of $253.30 and a 1 year high of $346.85. The company has a market cap of $151.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMGN

Read More