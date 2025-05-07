Piper Sandler Issues Positive Forecast for MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Stock Price

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $134.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Get MasTec alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up previously from $151.00) on shares of MasTec in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on MasTec from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on MasTec from $167.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on MasTec from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MasTec in a report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MasTec currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MasTec

MasTec Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $144.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 129.34 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.11 and a 200-day moving average of $132.88. MasTec has a one year low of $89.96 and a one year high of $166.95.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 0.73%. MasTec’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MasTec

In related news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 2,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total value of $331,312.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,490. This trade represents a 9.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasTec

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,444,000 after purchasing an additional 51,531 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MasTec by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 779,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,117,000 after buying an additional 91,564 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in MasTec by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 627,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,451,000 after buying an additional 363,502 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 587,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,021,000 after buying an additional 373,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 560,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MasTec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.