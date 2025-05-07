Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC reduced its position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,481 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Plexus were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PLXS. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Plexus by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after buying an additional 5,639 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 5,643.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,892,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 31,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,931,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Frank Zycinski sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $169,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,827.32. This trade represents a 62.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Running sold 1,250 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.62, for a total transaction of $173,275.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,879.12. The trade was a 49.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,337 shares of company stock worth $746,924. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Plexus Stock Down 0.1 %

PLXS opened at $125.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.19 and its 200-day moving average is $143.62. Plexus Corp. has a one year low of $100.96 and a one year high of $172.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $980.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.07 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.36%. Plexus’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on PLXS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price (down previously from $172.00) on shares of Plexus in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Plexus from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.67.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

