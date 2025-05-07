PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,145,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,498,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,076,000 after buying an additional 95,485 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,554,000 after buying an additional 70,745 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,145,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,960,000 after buying an additional 245,026 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,061,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,664,000 after acquiring an additional 23,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PCH shares. StockNews.com upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial cut their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson set a $54.00 price target on PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.43.

PCH opened at $37.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.31. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a twelve month low of $36.82 and a twelve month high of $48.12.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.13. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $268.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.68 million. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is presently 295.08%.

In related news, CFO Wayne Wasechek sold 1,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $57,952.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,558.82. The trade was a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michele Tyler sold 3,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $141,762.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,025.12. The trade was a 7.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,651 shares of company stock valued at $834,770. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

