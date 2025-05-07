Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 2,073 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.07% of Signet Jewelers worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period.

Signet Jewelers Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SIG opened at $60.84 on Wednesday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $112.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.34.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.39 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. This is a boost from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -168.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Helen Mccluskey bought 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.86 per share, for a total transaction of $100,062.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,575.76. This trade represents a 5.63 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $180,415.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,565.76. The trade was a 12.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. CL King began coverage on Signet Jewelers in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

