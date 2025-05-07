Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 208.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 166.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APAM shares. StockNews.com lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.90.

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $39.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.56. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.75 and a 1 year high of $49.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.42 and its 200-day moving average is $42.68. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.68.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $277.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.15 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 23.36%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.14%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

