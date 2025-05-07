Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,557 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.06% of International Bancshares worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,753,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,750,000 after purchasing an additional 636,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in International Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,913,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,450,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,585,000 after acquiring an additional 255,070 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of International Bancshares by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,412,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,216,000 after acquiring an additional 144,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 2,051.6% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 101,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after acquiring an additional 96,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

International Bancshares Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBOC opened at $62.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.83. International Bancshares Co. has a 1-year low of $53.33 and a 1-year high of $76.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.86.

International Bancshares Profile

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $198.22 million for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 38.65%.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

