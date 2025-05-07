Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) by 56.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,810 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,940 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HTLF. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 41,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report on Friday, May 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

HTLF stock opened at $64.67 on Wednesday. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a one year low of $41.69 and a one year high of $70.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

