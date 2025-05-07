Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.08% of Hub Group worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUBG. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,105,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,487,000. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,458,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Hub Group by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 589,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,252,000 after purchasing an additional 222,405 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth $9,315,000. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HUBG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Hub Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Hub Group in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Hub Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.44.

Shares of HUBG opened at $31.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.20. Hub Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $53.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 2.64%. Equities analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

