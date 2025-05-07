Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stock Holdings in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,581 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.07% of Tanger worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its position in shares of Tanger by 232.7% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Tanger by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tanger by 415.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Tanger by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Tanger by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Gallardo Leslie Swanson sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $404,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 113,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,056.04. The trade was a 9.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tanger stock opened at $29.70 on Wednesday. Tanger Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.94 and a 12-month high of $37.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.75.

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The business had revenue of $129.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.24 million. Tanger had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 16.16%. Tanger’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tanger Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. This is a positive change from Tanger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.29%.

SKT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Tanger from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Tanger in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

