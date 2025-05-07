Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stock Position in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,873 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 14,572 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.21% of Tutor Perini worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 298.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 52,319 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 611.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 536,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,568,000 after purchasing an additional 460,945 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 93,202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 37,478 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 88,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 8,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 682,981 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after buying an additional 43,600 shares in the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TPC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley raised Tutor Perini to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

TPC stock opened at $23.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Tutor Perini Co. has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $34.55.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($1.80). Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.91) earnings per share.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

