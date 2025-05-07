Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 12,650 Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.06% of ACV Auctions worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACVA. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in ACV Auctions by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACVA shares. Piper Sandler raised ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Stephens upgraded shares of ACV Auctions to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

ACVA opened at $15.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.51. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $23.46. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.48 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $159.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.77 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. Analysts predict that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George Chamoun sold 348,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $5,342,139.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,821,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,277,100.62. The trade was a 10.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William Zerella sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $202,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 766,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,367,578.98. The trade was a 1.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

