Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 2,970 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OTTR. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in Otter Tail during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Otter Tail during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Otter Tail during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Otter Tail by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTTR stock opened at $75.50 on Wednesday. Otter Tail Co. has a 52 week low of $71.66 and a 52 week high of $100.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.71 and its 200-day moving average is $78.74.

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Otter Tail had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $337.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is 29.29%.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

