Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 2,989 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.06% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 412.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Down 2.4 %

MSM opened at $75.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.90. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $68.10 and a one year high of $94.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSC Industrial Direct

In other news, Director Mitchell Jacobson purchased 27,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,928,582.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,951,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,171,853.25. This trade represents a 1.44 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

