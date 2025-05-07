Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 3,735 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,791 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBU. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Community Bank System by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Community Bank System during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CBU. StockNews.com raised Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Community Bank System from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Community Bank System Price Performance

Shares of CBU stock opened at $55.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.68. Community Bank System, Inc. has a one year low of $42.16 and a one year high of $73.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.77.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Community Bank System had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Bank System Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 50.97%.

Community Bank System Profile

(Free Report)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.