Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 3,861 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 1,619.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 117,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,269,000 after buying an additional 111,080 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Axos Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its stake in Axos Financial by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 23,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,586 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Axos Financial by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Axos Financial by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AX opened at $67.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.10 and a 1-year high of $88.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.61 and a 200 day moving average of $69.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. Axos Financial had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $432.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

AX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Axos Financial from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

View Our Latest Report on Axos Financial

Insider Buying and Selling at Axos Financial

In other Axos Financial news, Director Sara Wardell-Smith purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.73 per share, with a total value of $194,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,482.50. This trade represents a 41.38 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Axos Financial

(Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.