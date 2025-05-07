Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 44,663 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 291,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,663 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.06% of Valley National Bancorp worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VLY. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLY opened at $8.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.41.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $479.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.98 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.77%.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

