Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 6,302 Shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,302 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Saul Centers were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BFS. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 1,249.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Saul Centers by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Saul Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BFS opened at $32.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Saul Centers, Inc. has a one year low of $31.59 and a one year high of $42.39. The company has a market cap of $797.69 million, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.60 and a 200-day moving average of $37.18.

Saul Centers ( NYSE:BFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $67.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.94 million. Saul Centers had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.84%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Saul Centers, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is currently 144.79%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

