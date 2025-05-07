Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 6,519 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in California Resources were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of California Resources by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,924 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of California Resources by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,199 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in California Resources by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,217 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in California Resources by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at California Resources

In other California Resources news, Director James N. Chapman acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.42 per share, for a total transaction of $78,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,601.90. This represents a 4.83 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CRC. Citigroup lowered shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on California Resources from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on California Resources from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on California Resources from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on California Resources in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, California Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.27.

California Resources Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of CRC stock opened at $35.56 on Wednesday. California Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $30.97 and a twelve month high of $60.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.93 and a 200 day moving average of $47.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $912.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.14 million. California Resources had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business’s revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that California Resources Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

California Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.71%.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

