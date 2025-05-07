Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys Shares of 64,304 T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAGG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAGG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 64,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TAGG. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $596,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 11,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF stock opened at $42.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.35. T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $41.32 and a 1-year high of $44.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 0.29.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1399 per share. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

The T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (TAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The ETF currently has 37.94m in AUM and 445 holdings. TAGG is an actively-managed fund that holds a wide array of USD-denominated investment-grade bonds with broad maturities.

