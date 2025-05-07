Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 414,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 36,416 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.68% of Sage Therapeutics worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 8,228 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 75,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 17,541 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SAGE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $6.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $429.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.77. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $13.47.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.18% and a negative net margin of 971.50%. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.80) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

