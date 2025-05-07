Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,983 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,927 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOH. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 91.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,870,000 after buying an additional 44,599 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 10,390 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

BOH opened at $67.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.00. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1 year low of $54.50 and a 1 year high of $82.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $169.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 78.65%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Hawaii has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.17.

In related news, insider Taryn L. Salmon sold 1,652 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $109,279.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,138.30. This trade represents a 20.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

