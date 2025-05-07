Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,328 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.07% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,575.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 9,891 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,538,000 after buying an additional 26,294 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,786,000 after buying an additional 17,863 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,329,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,688,000. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.43 per share, with a total value of $143,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,285. The trade was a 16.47 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 26,000 shares of company stock worth $994,055. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $69.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.24 and a 1 year high of $91.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 54.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.62.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.07). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $280.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.40 million. Analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TCBI shares. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.64.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

