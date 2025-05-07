Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $2.28 Million Holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,864 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.07% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CATY. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 189.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

CATY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.60.

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $42.34 on Wednesday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.75 and a 1 year high of $55.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $187.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.34%.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

