Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $2.33 Million Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,533 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.06% of MDU Resources Group worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDU. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock opened at $17.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.77 and its 200-day moving average is $18.29. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $13.23 and a one year high of $20.39.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 7.31%. Equities analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at MDU Resources Group

In related news, Director Dennis W. Johnson bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.64 per share, with a total value of $499,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,997,962.24. The trade was a 19.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

