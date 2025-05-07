Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $2.42 Million Holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in EchoStar by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,689 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 9,042 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in EchoStar by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 17,599 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 344,188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,882,000 after purchasing an additional 19,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 309.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 133,108 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 100,608 shares during the period. 33.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EchoStar stock opened at $23.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.12. EchoStar Co. has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $32.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

EchoStar ( NASDAQ:SATS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $1.87. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. EchoStar had a negative net margin of 15.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that EchoStar Co. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of EchoStar from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EchoStar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

