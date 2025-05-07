Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $2.45 Million Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.07% of WD-40 worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 525.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 3,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded WD-40 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

WDFC opened at $233.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $208.00 and a twelve month high of $292.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.20.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. WD-40 had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.97%.

In related news, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer acquired 256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $222.83 per share, with a total value of $57,044.48. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,363.76. This trade represents a 6.71 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

