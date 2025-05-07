Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $2.49 Million Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 37,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Khrom Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $49,602,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 519.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 19,799 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 60,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACHC shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut Acadia Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $50.00 to $44.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.39.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.00. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $82.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

