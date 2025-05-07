Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Westlake were worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Westlake by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 40,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westlake by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of Westlake by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 13,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 79,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,078,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512 shares in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WLK stock opened at $78.91 on Wednesday. Westlake Co. has a twelve month low of $77.23 and a twelve month high of $161.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.09 and its 200-day moving average is $112.40.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Westlake Co. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Westlake’s payout ratio is presently 70.47%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WLK shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Westlake from $147.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Westlake from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Westlake from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Westlake in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Westlake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.77.

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

