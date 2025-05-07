Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $2.61 Million Stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,445 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GTES. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in Gates Industrial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 20,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Gates Industrial by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Fredrik J. Eliasson acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,173,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 188,452 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,121.12. The trade was a 46.71 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTES opened at $20.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.15. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 1.23.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $847.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

GTES has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Gates Industrial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.78.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

