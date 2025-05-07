Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $2.61 Million Stock Holdings in Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.09% of Park National worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Park National by 427.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after acquiring an additional 52,268 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Park National by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 17,627 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Park National in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Park National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park National by 236.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRK stock opened at $160.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.38. Park National Co. has a one year low of $131.93 and a one year high of $207.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is 43.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Park National from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Park National in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.50 price objective for the company.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services.

