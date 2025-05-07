Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $2.63 Million Stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Silgan were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Silgan alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Silgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $800,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Silgan by 13,943.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 157,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after buying an additional 155,892 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Silgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $886,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Silgan by 170.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Silgan

In related news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $1,064,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 152,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,096,518.26. This trade represents a 11.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam J. Greenlee sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $6,841,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,332 shares in the company, valued at $12,441,880.36. This represents a 35.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SLGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James upgraded Silgan from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Silgan from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Silgan from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Silgan from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silgan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLGN

Silgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLGN opened at $54.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.44 and a 200-day moving average of $52.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.74. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.14 and a fifty-two week high of $58.14.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

Silgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.