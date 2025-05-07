Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $2.64 Million Position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth $89,192,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 637,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,651,000 after acquiring an additional 220,526 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 658.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 181,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,628,000 after purchasing an additional 157,483 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $20,269,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,515,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,987,000 after purchasing an additional 127,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE PJT opened at $142.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.58 and its 200-day moving average is $152.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 0.76. PJT Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.74 and a 12-month high of $190.28.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $324.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is presently 17.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. JMP Securities lowered shares of PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PJT

Insider Activity at PJT Partners

In other PJT Partners news, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.74, for a total value of $708,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 2,288 shares in the company, valued at $324,301.12. This trade represents a 68.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

About PJT Partners

(Free Report)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.