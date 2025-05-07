Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $2.67 Million Stock Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,069 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.07% of ALLETE worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ALLETE by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,365,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $412,464,000 after acquiring an additional 20,624 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,592,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ALLETE by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 786,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,971,000 after purchasing an additional 20,245 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in ALLETE by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 398,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,825,000 after purchasing an additional 30,479 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in ALLETE by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 368,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,854,000 after purchasing an additional 12,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALE opened at $65.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.07. ALLETE, Inc. has a one year low of $61.51 and a one year high of $65.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.15). ALLETE had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 5.97%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.19%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ALLETE in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

