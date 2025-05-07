Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $2.76 Million Holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,772 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,151,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 539,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $83,788,000 after buying an additional 82,982 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in ICU Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,003,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ICU Medical by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 708,382 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $109,920,000 after acquiring an additional 49,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ICU Medical in the 4th quarter worth $5,779,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICUI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James set a $97.00 price target on ICU Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on ICU Medical from $209.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.67.

ICU Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI opened at $134.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.39 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.97. ICU Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $96.97 and a one year high of $196.26.

ICU Medical Profile

(Free Report)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.