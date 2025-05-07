Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,255 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.06% of CarGurus worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in CarGurus by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in CarGurus by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in CarGurus by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CarGurus by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CARG shares. UBS Group cut their target price on CarGurus from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on CarGurus from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of CarGurus from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CarGurus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

In other CarGurus news, CEO Zachary Emerson Hallowell sold 1,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total transaction of $48,755.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,286.70. This represents a 1.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $268,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 503,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,510,772.88. The trade was a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,824 shares of company stock worth $907,856. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG opened at $27.95 on Wednesday. CarGurus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $41.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.79. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.29, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.45.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $228.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.72 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 2.34%. On average, research analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

