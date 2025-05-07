Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,665 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.07% of M/I Homes worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 4,865.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $834,000. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 51,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in M/I Homes by 283.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHO opened at $107.90 on Wednesday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $176.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 7.65 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.47.

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.18). M/I Homes had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $976.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MHO. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of M/I Homes from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

