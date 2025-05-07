Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stock Holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.09% of AZZ worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of AZZ by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 882,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,279,000 after buying an additional 142,215 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in AZZ in the fourth quarter valued at $7,798,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AZZ in the fourth quarter valued at $7,002,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AZZ by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,210,000 after purchasing an additional 68,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AZZ during the 4th quarter worth $5,052,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of AZZ to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Sidoti raised shares of AZZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of AZZ from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Roth Mkm began coverage on AZZ in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AZZ in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.71.

Shares of AZZ opened at $89.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.77. AZZ Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.59 and a 1 year high of $99.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 60.67, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. AZZ had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $351.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.78 million. On average, analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.77%.

In other AZZ news, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson sold 18,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total transaction of $1,694,893.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,317,295.37. This trade represents a 8.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

