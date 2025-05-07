Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stock Holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,716 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 836.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 5,555 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. 71.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EBC opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.06. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $19.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Eastern Bankshares ( NASDAQ:EBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $222.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.98 million. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 11.07%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is -80.00%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Eastern Bankshares from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th.

In other Eastern Bankshares news, CFO R David Rosato acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.40 per share, with a total value of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

