Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stock Position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,459 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.08% of CVB Financial worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in CVB Financial by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 19,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in CVB Financial by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF opened at $18.86 on Wednesday. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $24.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.65.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $126.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.45 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 29.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 2nd. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVBF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on CVB Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of CVB Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

