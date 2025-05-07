Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stock Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,768 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Terex were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter valued at $1,070,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Terex during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,001,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter valued at about $610,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 40.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 129,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,838,000 after buying an additional 37,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Terex news, insider Joshua Gross sold 5,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $219,601.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,266.25. This trade represents a 12.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andra Rush acquired 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.96 per share, with a total value of $48,972.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,463.68. The trade was a 6.03 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

TEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Terex from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Terex from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Terex from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Terex from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.40.

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $39.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Terex Co. has a one year low of $31.53 and a one year high of $68.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.03.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.26. Terex had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Terex’s payout ratio is 18.53%.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

