Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Invests $2.29 Million in Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,279,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Tuya by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 270,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 9,307 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Tuya by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 16,010 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Tuya in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tuya by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 16,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Tuya by 157.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 17,877 shares during the period. 11.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TUYA stock opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.33. Tuya Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -77.17 and a beta of 0.46.

Tuya ( NYSE:TUYA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $82.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.40 million. Tuya had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 5.55%.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $0.0608 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Tuya’s dividend payout ratio is 400.00%.

Tuya Inc offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

