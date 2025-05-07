Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 12,055 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,055 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.06% of Cinemark worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 152,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 32,310 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Cinemark by 470.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 13,952 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Cinemark by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 70,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 14,207 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 629,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,533,000 after acquiring an additional 99,843 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,505,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,408,000 after acquiring an additional 109,179 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 9,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $246,213.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 147,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,178. This represents a 5.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CNK. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cinemark from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Cinemark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Cinemark Stock Performance

Shares of CNK stock opened at $30.84 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.58 and a 200 day moving average of $29.35. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.91.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $540.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.62 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 65.83% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Cinemark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Cinemark’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

