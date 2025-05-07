Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 1,337 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 20,650 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 694.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 219,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,903,000 after buying an additional 6,546 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 395.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 66,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 506,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,209,000 after acquiring an additional 110,403 shares in the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UCTT shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $48.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Ultra Clean from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Ultra Clean from $40.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Bill Bentinck purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.17 per share, with a total value of $75,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,693.15. This trade represents a 5.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ernest E. Maddock acquired 10,000 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.29 per share, with a total value of $242,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $267,190. This represents a 1,000.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Trading Down 1.4 %

UCTT opened at $19.23 on Wednesday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.66 and a fifty-two week high of $56.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.22 million, a PE ratio of 240.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.67 and its 200 day moving average is $31.39.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). Ultra Clean had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $518.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Featured Stories

