Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 16,910 Shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,910 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Mirion Technologies were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 3,248.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 162.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Mirion Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Mirion Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Mirion Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Mirion Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Mirion Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mirion Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

MIR opened at $16.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -85.21 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average of $15.70. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $18.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $202.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.34 million. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a positive return on equity of 4.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

