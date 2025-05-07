Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 1,825 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. Massar Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,471,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 426.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 104,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after buying an additional 15,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CORT. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $76.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Corcept Therapeutics Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $70.91 on Wednesday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $117.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.28 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.41.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $157.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $25,504.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,765.22. This represents a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 26,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $1,917,995.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,622 shares in the company, valued at $6,184,477.06. The trade was a 23.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,678 shares of company stock valued at $19,951,609 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

