Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 3,735 Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,032 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get First Merchants alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRME. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Merchants by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in First Merchants by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 26,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in First Merchants by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Merchants by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FRME shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on First Merchants from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of First Merchants from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Hovde Group raised shares of First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of First Merchants from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

First Merchants Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FRME opened at $36.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.25 and a 200-day moving average of $40.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. First Merchants Co. has a 12 month low of $30.55 and a 12 month high of $46.13.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. First Merchants had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $160.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.23 million. Sell-side analysts expect that First Merchants Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Merchants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. First Merchants’s payout ratio is currently 39.33%.

First Merchants Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.